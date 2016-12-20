Children’s Cafe offers free meals, supplies to Savannah students

SAVANNAH, Ga. – This week thousands of Savannah students begin their winter break, but for many it also triggers the start of going more than a week without guaranteed meals.

“A lot of children are not going to be able to get hot meals. They get them in the public schools for breakfast and lunch and then while they’re on break they’re not going to be able to get those meals,” Linda Wilder-Bryan said.

“So we’re just trying to bridge that gap and make sure that children are fed. Christmas gifts are good too but they need food.”

Wilder-Bryan representing her non-profit LB4, in honor of her son who was killed, Latarsha Barnes with Save Our Youth Savannah in memory of Greg Tyson, the Red and White Grocery Store, and Washington Redskins Defensive End Anthony Lanier are all coming together to put on the Children’s Cafe.

The cafe will provide free meals, supplies and toys to Savannah students in need. The cafe will take place over six days across the Savannah area. The group plans on feeding 500 students each day. Wilder-Bryan says children can to multiple cafe days and are not restricted to one specific day.

Below are times, dates and locations:

Wednesday December 21 and December 28 at the Grant Center in West Savannah from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday December 22 and Tuesday December 27 at the Economic Opportunity Authority on Anderson Street from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday December 23 and Thursday December 29 at the Yamacraw Village First Bryan Baptist Church from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Volunteers and donations are still need. Contact Linda Wilder-Bryan at (912) 306-4183.