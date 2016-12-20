Berlin Christmas market: Police release man from custody

The man detained after a truck crashed into a Berlin Christmas market has been set free, Germany’s general prosecutor said in a statement Tuesday. “The investigations thus far have not produced sufficient evidence against the suspect,” the statement said.

[Previous story, posted at 12:54 p.m. ET Tuesday]

“They’re really back to square one in terms of this investigation. … It may well be a scenario of a manhunt, a race against time to arrest this individual before they can strike again,” CNN terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank said.

German authorities had earlier described an asylum-seeker as a suspect in the Monday evening attack, which they’re investigating as an act of terror.

But now, a key question in the investigation apparently remains unanswered: Who was behind the attack that left 12 people dead and 48 others injured?

So far, no group has claimed responsibility.