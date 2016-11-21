The Westin 2016 Holiday Series

ANNOUNCING THE 2016 HOLIDAY SERIES AT THE WESTIN SAVANNAH HARBOR GOLF RESORT & SPA

SAVANNAH, GA (November 15, 2016) – The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa and Savannah Harbor Foundation are pleased to announce that the 16th Annual Savannah Harbor Holiday Series offers guests and locals the most exciting holiday experiences. Attendees will delight all season long visiting enjoying holiday brunches for both Thanksgiving & Christmas, Santa’s Workshop, the ICEBAR at the North “Pool”, Breakfasts with Santa, the holiday lighted boat parade, the best Gingerbread Village in the coastal south, and nightly programming provided by guest charities.

The Westin Savannah Harbor, Savannah Harbor Foundation, Savannah Morning News, WTOC, iHeartMedia and a myriad of other high profile local businesses have appreciated your support to create an event that is enjoyed by thousands of Low Country residents. This year the Savannah Harbor Holiday Series at The Westin Savannah Harbor will feature the South’s Best Santa Claus, world famous Gingerbread Village & Competition, daily events from local organizations and holiday treats at the ICE BAR and NORTH “POOL”.

Each night a non-profit organization will present their own special holiday cheer. We are excited to welcome groups like the Oatland Island Wildlife Center, Savannah Children’s Choir, and more as they raise awareness and funds for their special initiatives through the 2016 Savannah Harbor Holiday Series. Some of these events include the Boat Parade of Lights, Equinox Holiday Concert, Chamber Oyster Roast and the new Holiday Hickory Golf Classic.

Over the years, the Savannah Harbor Foundation has helped raise over $400,000 for children’s and family charities in the region through events like this.

HEADLINE EVENTS THIS YEAR:

Gingerbread Village & Competition – With folks still focusing on cleaning up after the storm, we are in dire need of filling up the gingerbread village. However, each year thousands of visitors make the pilgrimage to the Westin to delight in these culinary creations! The competition includes adult (18 & over) and student (17 & under) divisions, and is open for anyone to participate. We invite all to view this spectacular display in the main lobby Saturday, November 26th through December 25, 2016. Free and open to the public.

November 24th – Thanksgiving Brunch at The Westin Savannah – Roasted turkey & lamb, juicy prime rib, cornbread stuffing, decadent desserts and so much more. Savannah families will enjoy the season’s best at the world-famous Thanksgiving Brunch inside the Grand Ballroom of the Westin Savannah Harbor golf resort & spa.

November 24th – Gourmet Thanksgiving Carry out from the Westin Savannah – Your thanksgiving can be easy this year and you can eat well at home with our Gourmet Thanksgiving to go which includes a perfectly roasted garlic & herb Tom turkey, 2 delectable sides and 2 whole pies.

November 26th – WTOC Boat Parade of Lights – A Christmas parade, Savannah style! The WTOC-TV Boat Parade on Saturday, November 26 will feature over 30 boats, holiday concert, Bag Pipes, Oglethorpe Christmas Proclamation, snow machines, kids’ activities, and the arrival of Santa Claus and a fireworks extravaganza you won’t want to miss! Saturday, November 26, 2016

December 14th – Fabulous Equinox Holiday Concert in Support of the Empty Stocking Fund – Join Jeremy Davis Jeremy Davis, Clay Johnson and the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, The Savannah Morning News and the Savannah Harbor Foundation in support of The Empty Stocking Fund on Wednesday- December 14! 18 amazing musicians and a swingin’ Holiday show Live from The Westin Savannah Grand Ballroom. $60 includes a spectacular 3 course dinner from Chef Anthony Guiliano, and a fabulous show! Proceeds are donated to the Empty Stocking Fund. Tickets will be available soon!

December 3, 10, 17, 24 – Breakfast with Santa at Aqua Star – This year, guests of Aqua Star will enjoy a special treat every Saturday in December. Ol’ Saint Nick will be treating us with his presence inside the main dining room of Aqua Star as the smell of pancakes and decadent waffles fill the air.

December 15th – Inaugural Holiday Hickory Golf Classic – We are excited to announce the Inaugural Holiday Hickory Classic Tournament planned for December 15th in conjunction with the Holiday Chamber Oyster Roast. This tournament is designed to use an older style club used in the 20’s and 30’s and costumes/nickers are encouraged! Information on this golf tournament is forthcoming and more information on Hickory Golf can be found here.

December 15th – Annual Savannah Chamber of Commerce Holiday Oyster Roast – Join the Chamber and Launch SAVANNAH on the Westin Savannah Harbor River Lawn for a Holiday Oyster Roast Business Connection, Thursday, December 15th. Guests will indulge in oysters and other coastal selections while networking with fellow business professionals along the Savannah River. The Savannah Harbor Holiday Series will happen concurrently, featuring festive entertainment, a gingerbread village and a Winter Escape ICEBAR at the North “Pool” that attendees can also enjoy.

Last year, over 30,000 visitors made the pilgrimage to Hutchinson Island to enjoy the holiday festivities. According to Mark Spadoni, President of the Savannah Harbor Foundation, “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the Savannah community by offering a truly family-friendly holiday event. This is my favorite time of year, beginning with Thanksgiving when families gather to reflect and express gratitude to and for each other,” explained Spadoni. “The Foundation strives to bring joy especially to families who may be struggling – be it financially, health-related, or with other stresses that can bog us down. My greatest joy comes from providing an escape, a moment in time when none of that matters and families can be free to love and appreciate one-another without interruption. If we have done that, we have accomplished our mission.”

HOLIDAY SERIES DATES OF OPERATION: Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-24 | 6-9pm

NIGHTLY EVENTS INCLUDE:

6:00pm – The Region’s Best Santa Claus Turns on the Lights!

6:15pm – SANTA’S WORKSHOP is open for visitors!

7:00pm – Special Guest Presentation or Programming (schedule below).

9:30pm – Last call at the ICE BAR

SPECIAL EVENT SCHEDULE:



November 24th – Thanksgiving Brunch at The Westin Savannah – Roasted turkey & lamb, juicy prime rib, cornbread stuffing, decadent desserts and so much more. Savannah families will enjoy the season’s best at the world-famous Thanksgiving Brunch inside the Grand Ballroom of The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa.

Saturday, November 26 – Savannah Harbor Foundation Boat Parade of Lights presented by WTOC-TV and Official Christmas Tree Lighting, with Fireworks Display. Auction opens for the Festival of Trees Presented by the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia (auction open through December 4th).

Saturday, December 3 – Oatland Island Wildlife Center Animal Encounters

Friday, December 9 – The Savannah Children’s Choir Presents!

Saturday, December 10 – Oatland Island Wildlife Center Animal Encounters

Wednesday, December 14 – Holiday Equinox Dinner & Concert Supporting the Empty Stocking Fund

Thursday, December 15 – Holiday Hickory Classic

Thursday, December 15 – Savannah Chamber of Commerce Holiday Oyster Roast

Friday, December 16 – Palmetto Bronze Hand Bell Performance

Saturday, December 17 – Palmetto Bronze Hand Bell Performance

Saturday, December 17 – Oatland Island Wildlife Center Animal Encounters

Sunday, December 18 – Italian Christmas Presented by the Italian Society of Savannah

Tuesday, December 20 – Enchanted Holiday Princess Ball/Brunch/Dinner

Wednesday, December 24 – Last Day to see Santa Claus

Saturday, December 31 – Jingle Jog

*All event schedules subject to change

Volunteering with Designated Dollars for Children and Family Charities

The festival is looking for corporate volunteers and charitable organizations that benefit children or family charitable organizations and are interested in having their volunteer hours count toward earning donation dollars for their designated charitable causes. Every approved charitable organization that provides volunteers or programming to the Holiday Series, will earn a share of the proceeds generated that evening. Please contact Amanda Marks at Amanda.Marks@westin.com.

A gem of southern hospitality, The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa invites its visitors to create memories that last a lifetime. Distinctive characteristics like our PGA Championship golf course, which once hosted the Legends of Golf Tournament, represent the caliber of diverse features at The Westin Savannah Harbor. Our convenient location allows guests, visitors and locals to enjoy our beach club on secluded Daufuskie Island, award winning Heavenly Spa, the finest culi¬nary, spa and luxury amenities while providing easy access to downtown historic sites, shopping and nightlife. Whether attending our renowned special events, hosting a landmark celebration or seeking an experiential retreat we welcome you to explore The South’s Downtown Resort. Be Well. Be Westin.

About The Savannah Harbor Foundation

The Savannah Harbor Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization designed to support local children’s’ charities and to present family-oriented community events. The Foundation first began as a response to the tragedy of 9/11 – the General Manager of The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa, Mark Spadoni, felt the need to bring some feel-good, family-friendly, uplifting events to the city in the tragedy’s aftermath. To this tune, he and other area business leaders like Ben Tucker, Whip Triplet and Diana Morrison joined forces to form the Savannah Harbor Foundation. Supported by an all-volunteer board and staff, the Foundation presents several events throughout the year. The annual highlight, however, is the Holiday Series.

For additional information on events or to schedule an interview with participants, contact:

David Moses

The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa

912.596.2525 david.moses@westin.com