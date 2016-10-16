Westside homeowner found sleeping on wet mattress following flood damage

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A elderly Savannah woman has been displaced for half a week now after police found her living in a home damaged by flood waters and sewage.

“Helping Hands Savannah” had more than thirty volunteers come out this weekend to clean the home off Nash avenue. When they first walked in they found multiple forms of mold caused by flood water damage.

They say the owner a seventy nine year old woman had been sleeping on a wet, moldy mattress. Now they are asking for help as they try to refurnish and restore the home to make it livable.

“I don’t understand how this elderly grandmother got left out and got forgotten and I’m she’s not the only one, look at West, Westlake all these homes that are being overlooked there needs to be something done about it. There’s deplorable situations that our city officials, our county officials need to be aware of and do something about it,” says Helping Hands Savannah director Courtney Bibb.

The biggest need the non profit says they have for the home is for the electrical system and the flooring to be assessed and fixed.