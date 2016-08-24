The Mobile Market Truck rolls its way into school communities throughout Savannah

SAVANNAH-CHATHAM, COUNTY, Ga.

We’ve all heard the saying…”you are what you eat.”

That’s why the Savannah-Chatham County School District is helping families make healthier choices.

The Mobile Market Truck program rolled into Alfred E. Beach High School on Wednesday afternoon, and News 3’s Courtney Cole was there to check it out.

Dozens made their way to Alfred E. Beach High School to get their hands on some fresh fruits, veggies and a fresh outlook on healthy eating.

Something Rose Milton, the Title I Program Manager of Savannah-Chatham County schools, says we can all use.

“Today the families were given an opportunity by bringing out the fliers that were distributed to their schools to come out and pick out fresh produce. They will also be given recipes in which to prepare healthy food for their families at home.”

It all started when the school district formed a partnership with Peach State Health to help underserved school communities.

And it’s one event Elizabeth Maner says she just couldn’t pass up!

“My seven year old granddaughter brought us a flyer and vegetables as we all know—and fruits—are extremely expensive. So when you say the word free, it’s worth coming out and seeing what it’s all about!”

And all the parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles who braved this Georgia heat, agree!

“It’s been a very good response from the community that’s coming out to pick up these items for their families.”

So how long will it last?



“So far it’s this week, but it’s just the beginning of new partnership so we’re hoping to do it again next year,” Milton told News 3.

To help keep our growing boys and girls on the right track.



“It’s beneficial for them, there’s a direct correlation to healthy body-healthy minds. And students will do far better in school if they get those healthy choices,” said Milton.

Choices she hopes students will use for a lifetime.



“Once you do this as a child…maybe you’ll continue this into adulthood. That’s what we want to do, raise more awareness,” said Milton.

—-

The program will continue through tomorrow, August 25th.

Any families with children enrolled in Elementary and Middle Schools near a High School site listed below are welcome.

If you can’t find a site near you, you can go to any site as long as you have the flyer sent out by the Savannah-Chatham County School District.

Check out the information below to find the site closes to you:

August 25th 8:00-10:00 a.m. Johnson High School

(Target Schools: Myers, Thunderbolt, Low, Isle of Hope)

August 25th 11:00-1:00 p.m. Savannah High School

(Target Schools: Shuman, Spencer, Hubert, East Broad K-8)

August 25th 2:00-4:00 p.m. Groves High School

(Target Schools: Mercer Middle, West Chatham Middle ,Rice Creek 3-8 , Port Wentworth K-2, Garden City, Brock, Pooler)