Metro investigates hit and run involving cyclist

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to a hit-and-run of a bicyclist at approximately 11 p.m., July 30, in the 700 block of East President Street.

Harold Blocker, 51, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a motor vehicle. He was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for treatment.

The vehicle left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Anyone with any information on this accident should call police. The SCMPD tip line is open directly to investigators by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.