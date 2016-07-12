“Ghost Bike” Marks Cyclist’s death one month later

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A new memorial now sits in downtown Savannah marking a tragic death of a cyclist visiting the hostess city.

The “Ghost bike” now sits along Bay Street at Lincoln for her and her family as a perpetual message to remember her and advocate for more education for car and cycle safety on roadways.

“First and foremost, I want the family to know you’re not alone,” says David Matthews with Bike Friendly Atlanta Inc. He’s the one who placed the bike in her memory.

Grossman was killed June 12th along Bay street coming down the final stretch of the BRAG ride after falling off her bike and being run over by a dump truck.

“I think it definitely serves as a talking point, and it starts the conversation. I hope that when people do see the “Ghost bike” out on bay street that they recognize that something did happen and that they research and start to see what can be done to make that street safer,” says Caila Brown, a board member with the Savannah Bicycle Campaign.

Grossman was visiting Savannah on the statewide cycling tour. It was meant to show off the state as well as bring awareness to more cycle friendly roads.

“As cycling becomes a better, another medium for people to get to work you’re going to have to know how to deal with them,” Matthews adds.

Matthews says he’s done more than 40 “ghost bikes” since he began the non profit several years ago.

“Obviously horrible situations happen, but we need to use these as teaching moments and educational moments for what needs to be put on the ground and what facilities need to exist,” Brown adds.

In the days after Grossman’s death, Brown and the Savannah Bicycle Campaign have worked with the city to begin the conversation of improving roads in Savannah.

“It’s really important that we look at where they are going, where they need to be going and just create safer facilities.”

Brown says she expects city council to look at fixes to bike lanes such and roads cyclists frequently use as soon as August.