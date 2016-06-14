Memorial moving on from failed deal with Novant, creates search committee

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – It’s back to the drawing board for Memorial health system in their search for a financial partner.

It’s a story we’ve been following for weeks. After the previous deal fell through, rumors of impropriety surfaced.

The Chatham Hospital Authority board has expressed concerns over possible financial gains to memorial officials through that previous deal. Hospital board members addressed those accusations tonight.

“These allegations and insinuations of impropriety are completely and are damaging to Maggie personally and to memorial’s integrity,”says Memorial board chair Harry Haslam

Haslam answered concerns of possible financial gains the Memorial’s CEO Maggie Gill could have made through a partnership with Novant health.

“It is clear the board handled negotiations with Novant in a professional and transparent manner,” Haslam adds.

That clarity, Haslam says, came after he issued a review of the deal saying the CEO’s pay was only addressed in the form of compensating her for a voluntary pay cut she and others took four years ago. The largest highlight of the meeting though came with the board unanimously approving a new committee to renew the search for a health care partner.

“This gives us the opportunity to look for another partner and to move forward with what is needed to sustain these very vital and important operations here,” says the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ray Meguiar.

The move means the deal between memorial and Novant health is officially dead and the hospital plans to move on to start over the process.

“Novant may or may not be one of those partners, they’ll come up with a list of partners and reach out to them like we did previously,” says Becky Keightley, chief communications

The new committee will be appointed by the chairman Haslam. While the board plans to answer lingering questions about the Novant negotiations, they move forward and look for a better deal.

“It’s not really relevant at this point, it’s time for us all to admit that we all want the same things for the hospital, for the community, for the patients that we serve and move ahead with this new effort to secure a partner that helps us to secure these services for the future,” says Dr. Meguiar.

Board members of the hospital authority have also claimed they were pressured by hospital attorneys

to withhold information during the Novant negotiations.