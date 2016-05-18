Soldier reunited with her 2-year-old daughter

Savannah, GA (WSAV) – Being deployed is never easy on a parent, but when your child is only two years old, it can be even harder.

“I was just kind of nervous that she would forget who I was, it was a little tough but we made it through,” said Cpl. Megan Perry.

Megan, a member of the Army Reserves, was deployed to Bahrain for nine months, establishing and maintaining communications for soldiers. All the while, her daughter Krista was being raised by her family back home.

“I’m super proud of her, she’s taking on a tradition in our family going into the military,” said Megan’s mother Valerie Perry. “It’s something that she loved to do, she’s very successful at it so I am very, very proud of her, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

On Wednesday, Megan and Krista had a tearful reunion at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, and Megan was able to thank her loved ones for their help keeping the mother and daughters’ relationship strong.

“I just want to thank everybody for their support,” said Megan. “Everybody that contributed to taking care of her, sending me care packages, sending me pictures, taking her doctors appointments, I just want to say thank you, I love you all and I appreciate you guys so much.”