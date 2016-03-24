“Midnight Rider” director released from jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A movie director has won release from a Georgia jail after serving a year behind bars for the death of a crew member during filming of a movie about singer Gregg Allman.

Don Samuel, an attorney for former “Midnight Rider” director Randall Miller, said a judge ordered Miller freed during a court hearing Wednesday. Miller was halfway through a two-year sentence after he pleaded guilty in March 2015 to involuntary manslaughter in the death of camera assistant Sarah Jones.

Jones was run over by a freight train in 2014 as Miller’s crew was filming on a railroad bridge in southeast Georgia. The crew did not have permission to work on the train tracks.

Miller’s attorneys argued the director’s good behavior in jail had earned him early release.