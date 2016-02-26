Torrey Scott sentenced to four consecutive life sentences

Mistrial motion entered and denied as murder/rape trial starts for Torrey Scott

Torrey Scott has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The jury has found Torrey Scott guilty on all 28 counts, including felony murder, malice murder and four counts of rape.

Scott was charged with the rape of two Savannah State University students in December of 2013, the kidnapping and rape of a woman taken from the parking lot of an area hospital, and the rape and murder of a Port Wentworth mother, Lisa Pynn, both in 2014.

The trial which lasted for three weeks was full of emotional testimony from victims, in one case a victim walked off the stand and had to be brought back to finish her testimony.

Scott chose not to testify in his own defense.

