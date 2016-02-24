SCMPD looking for rape suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (February 16, 2016): Special Victims Unit detectives from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the rape of a Savannah teen that occurred just after 6 p.m., Feb. 16, behind a residence in the Clinch Street and Summerside Avenue area.

The victim describes the suspect as a dark-skinned black male, 15-18 years of age, with a slender and muscular build. He was last seen wearing beige shorts, beige Sperry-style shoes, and had a white shirt covering his face.

Anyone with more information on this case should call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or text CRIMES (274637) using the keyword CSTOP2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

A confidential tip line also is open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.