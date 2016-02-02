Benedictine Basketball Star Reportedly Shot, Killed in Macon

MACON, GA – According to the Macon Telegraph, Benedictine grad and basketball star Jibri Bryan has been killed.

Bryan was a senior at Mercer University where he played guard. Bryan graduated from Benedictine in 2010. During his high school career, Bryan was the MVP his sophomore and junior year.

The Telegraph reports that today in Macon he was shot in the head at a local convenience store.

The shooting is still under investigation. Bryan was 23 years old.