Two Lockdowns, Two days in a row for SCCPSS

SAVANNAH, GA – Questions are being raised about student safety after two local schools in the Savannah Chatham Public School System were put on lockdown two days in a row.

Students at New Hampstead High School were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon when a gun was reported on campus. No weapon was found in the school but later in a car parked on campus. Tuesday, the East Broad Street k through 8 school was briefly locked down when a student walked in with a .22 caliber pistol.

Fortunately these were isolated incidents and no one was hurt, but district officials and police took both very seriously.

“First priority is to secure the situation make sure the scene is safe and the student is safe,” says SCCPSS resource officer Calvin Bell.

The two lockdowns come days before winter break for the hundreds of students at East Broad Street and New Hampstead. As soon as the schools were placed on lock down, school leaders notified families.

“Every incident is different but students should be aware that whatever happens in any school, any type of incident the first priority is always the safety and security of the students,” says school public information manager Sheila Blanco.

In this case, the incidents were very different, a lengthy lockdown at New Hampstead high in Bloomingdale led to police finding a handgun in a car. Tuesday morning, the situation at East Broad street resulted in campus police taking the .22 from the student and discovering that it was unloaded.

School resource officers believe Tuesday’s incident could have been averted with more education at home.

“We have to teach our parents and educate our parents and other adults that deal with our kids within the school and the community of the school that they are a priority of this world and everything that they learn for their safety goes every where with them in this world,” says Officer Bell.

Moving forward, officers want more discussion about the dangers of guns in school.

“We believe in safety first because with safety there is a stronger education we just want parents and many other people that deals with out younger generation that with education and knowledge to them about guns, seeing a gun staying away from it and letting someone know, is the first priority,” says Bell.

School board officials tell me these were the only reported lockdowns this year that were because a weapon being on campus.