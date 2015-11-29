Sunday and Monday Expected Busiest Travel Days This Holiday Season

andrew james wsav news 3 reporter By Published: Updated:
If you were out on the road today coming home from this long holiday weekend it was you and about a million other people.

The roadways are expected to be especially busy as 62% of all those who traveled over Thanksgiving drove to their destination.

A new survey says a lot of people this year are extending their holiday vacation into this week.

Monday is also expected to see peak hour traffic being more congested than usual.

