Restaurants Offer Veteran’s Day Freebies

(NEW YORK) A string of national restaurants are offering veterans and active duty military personnel much more than a pat on the back and a handshake in honor of Veteran’s Day. They are offering free meals on Wednesday, November 11. That’s the word from the man behind eCoupons and VeteransDayFreebies.com. “To honor our nation’s veterans, restaurants are offering free meals to thank military members for their service and sacrifice.” said Matthew Cheng. The New York-based web entrepreneur has compiled a list of some of the restaurants, local and national, who plan to give something back to the men and women who have served or are still serving in the military.

Veterans Day Freebies 2015

1. Applebees: Free Applebees Signature Entree.

2. California Pizza Kitchen: Free Entree.

3. Chili’s: Free Entree.

4. Denny’s: Free Grand Slam breakfast.

5. Golden Corral: Free dinner between 4pm – 9pm. on November 12.

6. Einstein Bros Bagels: Free Coffee.

7. Famous Dave’s: Free One Meat Salute.

9. Hooters: Choose from free menu items.

10. Little Caesars: Free $5 Hot-n-Ready Lunch Combo.

11. Max & Erma’s: Veterans Eat the Free Best Cheeseburger in America.

12. Olive Garden: Free meal from special menu.

13. Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin Onion appetizer and beverage.

14. Sizzler: Free Lunch and beverage.

15. Texas Roadhouse: Free Lunch.

