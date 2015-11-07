Race Staff Confirm Runner Dies during 2015 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

SAVANNAH, GA – A runner has passed away following Saturday morning’s marathon and half marathon race.

In a statement to News 3 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon event director Dr. P.Z. Pearce stated,

“We regret to confirm that a race participant passed away at Saturday’s half-marathon. We are saddened by another heartbreaking and tragic loss. Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to family members and loved ones of the runner.”

Race officials were reporting an above average need for medical assistance for heat exhaustion during the morning race.

Dehydration and fatigue led dozens of runners to seek medical treatment during and after the half and full marathon races.

Race officials did turn runners around at one point on the race route because of heat and humid conditions.

News 3 is still working to confirm if this death was specifically weather related.