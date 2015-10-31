Local Dentist to Host Candy Buyback for Troops, and to reduce Cavities

SOUTHSIDE SAVANNAH, GA – If you end up with a candy overload this weekend no worries you have the option of selling it to a good cause while also kicking the temptation in the days after Halloween. It’s a part of a local dentist office in Savannah that hosts and annual candy buyback.

It’s not a deal most trick or treaters would be fond of.

“‘You can’t take all of my candy Dr. Kamiti’ and I was like just give me some, just give me some and I’m going to send it to the troops and you get paid for it so I think that’s pretty cool,” says Dr. Kamiti Garcon of Simply Children’s Dentistry.

For five years the Simply Children’s Dentistry in Savannah has bought candy to send to troops overseas. This year Dr, Garçon is sweetening the deal.

“We’ve extended it for the whole week, it use to be one day so we’re now extending it for the whole week to be able to get more candy and get the candy off of the parents.”

For Garçon, the take back is not just about sending a care package to soldiers, but also a way to meet her passion of reducing cavities and over indulgence in sweets during Halloween. She uses the buyback to also point out sweets parents and kids should avoid.

“Candy that’s sticky like skittles and gummy bears and laffy taffy all of those types of candies that get stuck in the grooves of the teeth and they sit there and then the bacteria form there,” she says.

As they enter the fifth year, Garçon hopes making it a week long event will help the buyback progress and gather more support.

“I would love for it not to just be my office but something the dental community can grasp on and move forward,” says Garcon.

Operation Cash for Candy is taking place at the dentistry office November 2nd through the 6th from nine in the morning until four in the afternoon except for Friday, the collection will end around noon.

Simply Children’s Dentistry is located on 613 Stephenson Avenue in Savannah. You can call them at 912-353-9993 for more information, max payout $5 per child.