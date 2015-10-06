Storm Team 3 Forecast

FROM STORM TEAM 3 METEOROLOGIST ARIELLA SCALESE…

Although some counties have been dropped from the Tornado Watch, don’t let your guard down. We might have a brief break in severe storm activity, but are tracking even stronger storms this afternoon.

***HIGH RISK(the highest risk there is) for Severe Weather this afternoon. This also includes a high risk of strong and long track tornadoes. This is a very serious, dangerous, and rare situation. Make sure you have a plan to stay safe this afternoon/evening.

EVEN STRONGER STORMS COMING THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING…..

TODAY: DANGEROUS WEATHER LIKELY. High Risk of Severe Weather Today. Storms are already hitting this morning, and we will see another round of severe weather later this afternoon and evening. We could definitely see tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail. Stay safe and alert.

MONDAY: Some morning showers could linger, but the storm will be moving out. Drier and cooler air will move in, and our highs will be closer to seasonable in the 60s.

STORM RAINFALL TOTALS: We are already seeing flooding from today’s rain, on top of the wet soil we had from yesterday’s storms. We are expecting more heavy rain through the next round of storms. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2 inches. There, however, will be some isolated spots that could pick up as much as 3-4 inches. For this reason, flooding will continue.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: It should be beautiful both days with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A few showers will be possible on Thursday as yet another storm system arrives from the northwest. This storm will likely bring much cooler air. By Friday, highs will only reach the 50s.

