SCMPD looking for Two persons of interest in Saturday’s triple shooting on Savannah’s West side

Violent Crimes detectives of Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department are seeking two persons of interest in a triple shooting on Savannah’s west side that claimed the claimed the lives of two men and injured another around 2:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Emile Randolph Shawn Rhinehart

Investigators are looking for Emile Randolph, 32, and Shawn Rhinehart, 20, in connection to the shooting that occurred on the 1400 block of Barnes Drive.

Javon Wilson, 19, and Asim Simmons, 19, were waiting to sell a cellular phone outside of a nearby apartment building. The two men were approached at gunpoint by at least two subjects. Shots rang out, hitting both victims, as they attempted to defend themselves.

Wilson and a third shooting victim identified as Jayquan Turner, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Simmons was transported by ambulance to Memorial University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The police are asking for your help to locate Randolph and Rhinehart.

Randolph is a black male who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He may be driving a burgundy Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana license plate number 116LBN. Rhinehart is a black male who stands 5 feet, 11inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. Both are known to hang out on the west side of Savannah.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020 or text CRIMES (274637) using the keyword CSTOP2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

A confidential tip line also is open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

