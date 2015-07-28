How Buddy Check 3 Works

- Find a Buddy – Choose a family member, friend, or co-worker.
- Mark Your Calendar – On the 3rd of each month, mark your calendar as a reminder using your Buddy Check 3 stickers.
- Call your Buddy – Remind each other to do your breast self-exam.
- If you find a lump or any other suspicious sign, contact your physician as soon as possible.
What to look for:
- Breast Lump or thickening
- Bleeding or discharge from the nipple
- Change in breast shape or contour
- Dimpling or puckering of the skin
- Inflamed, reddish appearance of the breast
Doctor’s Visit:
A physician should check a breast lump or any other suspicious sign as soon as possible. Three-fourths of all breast lumps are benign. If a lump does turn out to be cancer, early diagnosis and treatment give women the best possible chance for a cure. In addition to seeing a physician to investigate symptoms of breast cancer, a woman should undergo a routine physical breast examination with her doctor.
American Cancer Society’s guidelines for monthly self breast exams:
- Clinical breast exams every three years for women 20-40 years of age
- Clinical breast exams every year for women 40 years and older
- Annual mammograms should begin at age 40
To order your Buddy Check 3 packet, please call St Joseph’s-Candler at 819-2277.
The Buddy Check 3 package includes:
- Set of monthly calendar reminder stickers
- Letter from Tina Tyus-Shaw
- Breast Cancer literature
- Telfair Pavilion shower card
- Mammography information
- St. Joseph’s-Candler mobile mammography community schedule
- St. Joseph’s-Candler Institute for Regional Cancer Care Information
National Breast Cancer Hotline:
English 1-800-221-2141 | Spanish 1-800-986-9505
