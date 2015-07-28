How Buddy Check 3 Works

  • Find a Buddy – Choose a family member, friend, or co-worker.
  • Mark Your Calendar – On the 3rd of each month, mark your calendar as a reminder using your Buddy Check 3 stickers.
  • Call your Buddy – Remind each other to do your breast self-exam.
  • If you find a lump or any other suspicious sign, contact your physician as soon as possible.

What to look for:

  • Breast Lump or thickening
  • Bleeding or discharge from the nipple
  • Change in breast shape or contour
  • Dimpling or puckering of the skin
  • Inflamed, reddish appearance of the breast

Doctor’s Visit:

A physician should check a breast lump or any other suspicious sign as soon as possible. Three-fourths of all breast lumps are benign. If a lump does turn out to be cancer, early diagnosis and treatment give women the best possible chance for a cure. In addition to seeing a physician to investigate symptoms of breast cancer, a woman should undergo a routine physical breast examination with her doctor.

American Cancer Society’s guidelines for monthly self breast exams:

  • Clinical breast exams every three years for women 20-40 years of age
  • Clinical breast exams every year for women 40 years and older
  • Annual mammograms should begin at age 40

To order your Buddy Check 3 packet, please call St Joseph’s-Candler at 819-2277.

The Buddy Check 3 package includes:

  • Set of monthly calendar reminder stickers
  • Letter from Tina Tyus-Shaw
  • Breast Cancer literature
  • Telfair Pavilion shower card
  • Mammography information
  • St. Joseph’s-Candler mobile mammography community schedule
  • St. Joseph’s-Candler Institute for Regional Cancer Care Information

National Breast Cancer Hotline:
English 1-800-221-2141 | Spanish 1-800-986-9505

